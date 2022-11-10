Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/10/22)

Cleveland Browns News from Dawgs By Nature:
- Josh Allen injury scare something to monitor for Browns (Jared Mueller) A lot of uncertainty around the Bills star QB, Cleveland’s Week 11 opponent
- Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: 8 Browns, 4 Dolphins don’t practice (Jared Mueller) Thankfully, four of the Browns eight were rest and two others were illness
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 10 - Has Nick Chubb been utilized enough by Kevin Stefanski? (Chris Pokorny) Plus, we ask if the Browns can stop Miami’s offense this week.
- Rams waive former 3rd-round pick safety, Browns should have interest (Jared Mueller) One team’s trash, another team’s treasure?
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Browns’ Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run (AP via Yahoo) “With every busted tackle and 100-yard game, Chubb not only enhances his status among the game’s current crop of elite backs but cements his name alongside the greats in Cleveland history, a list that starts with Jim Brown - a Hall of Famer regarded by some as the best in league history.”
- Cleveland Browns: 5 bold predictions against Miami in Week 10 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland travels to Miami and Buffalo for the next two weeks and then hosts the Buccaneers before Watson’s return.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream (clevelandbrowns.com) “The all-time regular season series is tied at 9-9. The Browns won the last game, 41-24, in Week 12 on Nov. 24, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- Cleveland Browns Injury Report for 11/9 (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns are a few days away from week 10 action in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins.”
- Is This A “Must Win” Game For The Cleveland Browns? (YouTube) Quincy Carries considers the full weight of this game against Miami
