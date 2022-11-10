NFL Picks Week 10, and media picks for Browns vs. Dolphins

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3.5 point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 10 game between the Browns and Dolphins:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Dolphins 34, Browns 27

The Browns are coming off a bye with a tough trip to face a hot team. The Dolphins are rolling on offense, which will present a challenge for a Browns team that has struggled on defense. Miami’s defense isn’t playing that well either. Look for a lot of points, but Miami wins it.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Dolphins 34, Browns 27

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Dolphins 27, Browns 17

The Dolphins were on the other side of calling a Bears upset last week. They didn’t lose the game but they were pushed to the limit in Chicago. Things will be different against Cleveland in Miami against a sputtering run defense that can aslo give up some big pass plays with shaky cover men vs. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Former Dolphins backup QB Jacoby Brissett will be solved by some defenders familiar with his game.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Dolphins 38, Browns 33

Here is the shootout of the day. Both teams allow 24.9 points per game. Jacoby Brissett, who played for Miami last season, should have some success through the air. Cleveland’s pass defense, however, will have too many breakdowns against Miami’s high-powered passing game around Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The over (48.5) looks almost too easy.

