Browns vs Dolphins could be impacted by weather

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to worry about for their Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Not only is QB Tua Tagovailoa thriving over the middle but the speed on the team and talent on defense gave us some worries this week.

The Browns haven’t played up to their talent most of the season either, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Fans are always holding their breath that another big play is coming from the opponent's offense or a bad running team will all of a sudden rush for over 125 yards.

Special teams has been a wreck as well.

Another worry this week surrounds the weather in Miami. Hurricane Nicole hit the state early Thursday morning but has already weakened to a tropical storm. The storm also hit mostly north of Miami.

What seems like a bigger concern for the visitors is the sideline heat difference due to the setup of the Dolphins stadium. Cleveland is aware of those differences:

Kevin Stefanski mentioned that the Browns are aware that the away sideline in Miami is much warmer than the home team's sideline.



Said they're preparing as such. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 9, 2022

Earlier this year, there was a 30-degree difference between the home and visitor’s sidelines:

The Vikings’ sideline was about 122 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Dolphins sideline was about 90 degrees.

The current weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 82 degrees. The sun plays the biggest factor for visiting players.

It will be interesting to find out what preparations the Browns have put into place to try to combat the sideline difference in heat. Perhaps the cooler temperatures will mitigate the factor as well.

A true home-field advantage in Miami.

Are you surprised that the sideline differences were so great earlier this year? How can the Browns prepare?