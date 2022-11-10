Thursday Night Football, Week 10: Falcons vs. Panthers betting odds, pick

Week 10 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers! These teams met just two weeks ago on October 30, and the Falcons won in overtime 37-34. That’s the game where P.J. Walker connected on a Hail Mary with D.J. Moore for what looked like the win, but then the extra point was missed, sending it to overtime.

Walker was god awful against the Bengals last week, and was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield, who put some points on the board in the second half. However, Walker is still the starter and goes up against the Falcons. This is a big game because of the state of the NFC South, where none of the four teams are running away with things. Even Carolina, at 2-7, could get within a game of first place with a win here. The Falcons have been the more consistent team, so I am going with them. Falcons 31, Panthers 20.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are 2.5 point favorites against the Panthers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.