Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: 6 Browns upgraded to full participants, Teddy Bridgewater added

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins sent out their first official injury report of Week 10 yesterday. While Monday provided us some positive updates on some of the Browns injuries coming out of their bye week, Wednesday included a lot of players no participating.

Quite a few returned to practice on Thursday from both sides

Between the two teams, 12 players didn’t practice Wednesday. Of those twelve, only five are considered injured while five were resting and two were out with an illness. Based on early reports, it could be up until game time that we find out the status of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku.

Here are Thursday’s injury report updates:

Browns Injury Report Updates

DNP

Njoku - Ankle

Ankle Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

Knee Perrion Winfrey - Illness

Illness Jack Conklin - Foot/Rest

Limited

Michael Dunn - Back

Back Greg Newsome - Oblique

Oblique Wyatt Teller - Calf

Full

Joel Bitonio

Jadeveon Clowney

Amari Cooper

Myles Garrett

Martin Emerson

Denzel Ward

Dolphins Injury Report

DNP

Hunter Long - Concussion

Limited

Terron Armstead - Toe

Toe Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf

Ankle, Calf Tanner Connor - Knee

Knee River Cracraft - Illness

Illness Durham Smythe - Hamstring

Full

Jaylen Waddle - Shoulder

Shoulder Raekwon Davis - Knee

Knee Teddy Bridgewater - Knee

Knee Xavien Howard - Rest

Rest Zach Sieler - Knee

Knee Christian Wilkins - Hand

Two of their top offensive linemen, Armstead and Jackson, returning to practice is a sign of progress while Njoku and JOK still being sidelined is concerning.

We will keep you up to date with injury news as it becomes available this week.