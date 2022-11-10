 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: 6 Browns upgraded to full participants, Teddy Bridgewater added

Bridgewater’s injury doesn’t present as something that would impact availability

By JaredMueller
Syndication: Palm Beach Post JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins sent out their first official injury report of Week 10 yesterday. While Monday provided us some positive updates on some of the Browns injuries coming out of their bye week, Wednesday included a lot of players no participating.

Quite a few returned to practice on Thursday from both sides

Between the two teams, 12 players didn’t practice Wednesday. Of those twelve, only five are considered injured while five were resting and two were out with an illness. Based on early reports, it could be up until game time that we find out the status of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku.

Here are Thursday’s injury report updates:

Browns Injury Report Updates

DNP

  • Njoku - Ankle
  • Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
  • Perrion Winfrey - Illness
  • Jack Conklin - Foot/Rest

Limited

  • Michael Dunn - Back
  • Greg Newsome - Oblique
  • Wyatt Teller - Calf

Full

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Jadeveon Clowney
  • Amari Cooper
  • Myles Garrett
  • Martin Emerson
  • Denzel Ward

Dolphins Injury Report

DNP

  • Hunter Long - Concussion

Limited

  • Terron Armstead - Toe
  • Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf
  • Tanner Connor - Knee
  • River Cracraft - Illness
  • Durham Smythe - Hamstring

Full

  • Jaylen Waddle - Shoulder
  • Raekwon Davis - Knee
  • Teddy Bridgewater - Knee
  • Xavien Howard - Rest
  • Zach Sieler - Knee
  • Christian Wilkins - Hand

Two of their top offensive linemen, Armstead and Jackson, returning to practice is a sign of progress while Njoku and JOK still being sidelined is concerning.

We will keep you up to date with injury news as it becomes available this week.

