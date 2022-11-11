Browns have uphill battle vs. Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns are traveling to Miami for an uphill battle vs. the Dolphins this Sunday. While Miami’s defense is suspect, their offense is firing on all cylinders. The Dolphins come into this home game on a 3 game winning streak.

Both teams are carried by their offenses but struggle defensively. The Dolphins have big-time playmakers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle that can strike at any time when Tua Tagovailoa is behind center. Though they acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers at the trade deadline to share the backfield with Raheem Mostert, they run the ball less than 40% of the time.

The Browns come in with a far more balanced offense with a nearly 50/50 split between pass and run plays. They rely more on efficiency than big-play ability. The Browns defense showed up against the Cincinnati Bengals but didn’t have to contend with Ja’Marr Chase. Can the Browns keep up with Miami’s high-octane offense?

