Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/11/22)

- Browns Alex Van Pelt: “They have to match us as well” (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s offense may not have as many highlights as Miami, but the unit can still put pressure on the opposing defense.
- Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: 6 Browns upgraded to full participants, Teddy Bridgewater added (Jared Mueller) Bridgewater’s injury doesn’t present as something that would impact availability
- NFL Picks Week 10, and media picks for Browns vs. Dolphins (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 10 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Dolphins.
- Denzel Ward set to return vs. Dolphins (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s been rough,” he said. “I’ve just been in the protocol and just going through all of the steps in there, trying to get cleared. Just glad to be out of it and back with the team.”
- Browns defense will be challenged by more than vertical speed against the Dolphins: Takeaways (cleveland.com) “Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jason Waddle have speed. Hill currently leads the NFL with 1,104 receiving yards on 76 catches.”
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: ‘This Cleveland Browns team is no joke’ (Browns Wire) “Spending some time in Cleveland under then offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel knows how football used to be played in Northeast Ohio.”
- Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs (Browns Nation) “While Brown’s record now sees a new person holding it, the Browns’ can be proud as they still have one of their own holding this record.”
- How The Browns Can Win A “Must Win” Game In Miami (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the gamplan for this week against the Dolphins
