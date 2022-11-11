Browns rule out two key starters for Sunday’s Week 10 game vs Dolphins

Coming out of their bye week, the Cleveland Browns had hoped to be as healthy as possible when they lined back up in Week 10. The team has gotten some good news for players like CB Denzel Ward and OL Wyatt Teller returning while others, like DE Jadeveon Clowney, are no longer listed with injuries.

Not everything is positive on the injury front for the Browns, however. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku have not practiced so far this week. The speedy linebacker has been dealing with a knee issue while the athletic tight end has had an ankle issue.

While there was some initial hope that either or both could return in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland officially ruled them out early Friday afternoon:

Browns ruled out LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and TE David Njoku (ankle) for Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2022

Without Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki and Deion Jones will carry the responsibilities in the middle of the defense. Takitaki has played well in response to more playing time. We learned more about Jones earlier this week as well.

Without Njoku, Harrison Bryant is the team’s top tight end. Bryant has not produced much at all this season and has struggled with drops in his limited targets.

We will get final injury reports from both the Browns and Dolphins later Friday afternoon.

Between the two, will JOK or Njoku be more missed in Week 10?