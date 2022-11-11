Browns trio earns midseason honors

The Cleveland Browns may have a disappointing mark in the standings at 3-5 and third place in the AFC North Division, but a trio of players earned midseason honors this week.

Running back Nick Chubb, left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were all named to the midseason All-Pro teams at both Pro Football Focus and The Athletic.

The bye week came and went and Nick Chubb *still* leads the NFL with:



10 rushing TDs

51 missed tackles forced

27 runs of 10+ yards pic.twitter.com/G85LXFY2tA — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 7, 2022

Chubb, who enters this weekend second in the league in rushing and on pace for a fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, was highlighted by PFF for having 51 broken tackles, averaging four yards per carry after contact topping the league with 10 rushing touchdowns.

It was a similar tale from The Athletic:

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently called Chubb, who leads the league with 674 yards after contact, “the best back in football.” Our panelists agreed, awarding him the most votes at running back. On pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, Chubb is averaging a career-high 105 yards per game and leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (10). He needs just two more to tie his career-best mark.

Bitonio, who is PFF’s top-ranked guard, has allowed just nine pressures this season and posted a run-blocking grade of 89.6 from PFF, while The Athletic highlighted Bitonio as “one of the top interior linemen while helping pave the way for the third-leading rushing attack.”

The Browns currently have PFF’s highest graded offensive player and defensive player:



G Joel Bitonio - 91.3

EDGE Myles Garrett - 92.9



Only one team in the PFF era (2006-present) finished a season with the top ranked player in both categories (2009 Jets: Mangold, Revis) pic.twitter.com/fkRwcj9xPj — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 3, 2022

Garrett has a PFF pass-rushing grade of 93.6, the best in the league, to go along with 41 total pressures, while The Athletic highlights Garrett being among the league leaders with 7.5 sacks to go along with a pair of forced fumbles.