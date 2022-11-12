Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/12/22)

- Browns quiet receiver room content to let their play do the talking (cleveland.com) - Across the NFL, the wide receiver position is the one with maybe the most mystique. Not in Cleveland, though, with a room headlined by Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell — three of the quietest and most low-key professional athletes you will ever meet.
- Jadeveon Clowney anxious to see Deshaun Watson on field (Beacon Journal) - Friday was the last practice the Browns held before Sunday’s game at Miami. The next time they get on the practice field after that game, they will have an additional person with them. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be allowed to participate in on-field activities starting Monday. However, the Browns aren’t planning on any such workouts a day after returning from South Florida. That means Wednesday is the most likely day Watson returns to the field.
- Denzel Ward over persistent headaches from concussion, ‘can’t wait’ for return Sunday against Dolphins (Browns Zone) - Denzel Ward couldn’t stop smiling … while he was talking to reporters. The usually reserved Ward is truly excited to play Sunday against the Dolphins in South Florida, declaring himself good to go after missing three games with a concussion.
- Paul DePodesta breaks down Browns’ 1st half, believes ‘good things’ ahead after bye week (clevelandbrowns.com) - Paul DePodesta likes the direction the Browns are heading toward after their Week 9 bye. He’s not just being optimistic for the sake of it, either. DePodesta, the Browns’ Chief Strategy Officer, spent last week reviewing swaths of data with the rest of the front office as part of the Browns’ “self-scout” process, which they conduct in-depth during every bye week as they look for ways to improve the team mid-season.
NFL:
- One hell of a party: The NFL returns to the raucous German fan base it left behind (The Ringer) - For 15 years, the NFL has focused its European outreach on London. This week, the league finally heads back to Germany, where it will find a thriving football fandom.
- Bills QB Josh Allen listed as questionable for Vikings game (The Buffalo News) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen, who has a right elbow injury, was limited in Friday’s practice, the first time he practiced all week. When Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media about 75 minutes before Friday’s practice, he said it was still being determined if Allen would practice Friday. After describing Allen earlier in the week as “day to day,” McDermott described the star quarterback as “hour to hour” on Friday.
- Could the Eagles go 17-0? Here’s what the numbers tell us (ESPN) - The champagne remains on ice for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, and by the looks of it, the Philadelphia Eagles might make them sweat this one out.
- Steelers will have a motivated T.J. Watt back for Saints game Sunday (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - T.J. Watt is ready to strap on his helmet and run onto the field at Acrisure Stadium for the first time this regular season.
Loading comments...