Browns, Dolphins final injury report: 1 questionable for visitors, 4 for home team

Injury reports that had a vast number of players on it throughout the week has now come down to eight total players. The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins worked through the week with a number of players resting early and a few getting better as the week went on.

The Browns ruled out TE David Njoku and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah early on Friday. The final injury report from both teams later that day gave us some interesting stories to watch on the offensive line.

Browns Injury Report

OL Michael Dunn - Back - Questionable

Dunn is the only other player, besides the two listed out, with an injury designation for Sunday’s game. While Dunn is the backup, he often plays snaps as the team’s extra offensive lineman. With Njoku out, Dunn would often be the team’s other tight end.

Dolphins Injury Report

TE Hunter Long - Concussion, Illness - Out

Concussion, Illness - Out OL Terron Armstead - Toe, Calf - Questionable

Toe, Calf - Questionable QB Teddy Bridgewater - Knee - Questionable

Knee - Questionable OL Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf - Questionable

Armstead and Jackson are two huge names while Bridgewater is an important backup quarterback. Jackson seems more likely to play than Armstead given their participation. Armstead was limited on Thursday but did not participate on Friday. Bridgewater also went from a full participant on Thursday to limited on Friday.

With pressure, and zone coverage, being vital against Miami, Armstead’s condition will be very important to watch going into Sunday.