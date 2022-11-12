Browns workout 6 players on Friday including 2 tight ends

As the team prepared for their flight to Miami for their Week 10 matchup, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry worked out a few more players on Friday. Almost a weekly tradition at this point, the Browns had six players, five on offense, in Berea for tryouts prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins:

TE Jace Sternberger

Sternberger was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played in 18 games for the Green Bay Packers but has not seen the field since 2020. He caught 12 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown during those two seasons.

TE Kahale Warring

Warring was also a third-round selection in 2019 and, also, played in parts of two seasons in the NFL. With the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, Warring has three receptions for 35 yards.

RB Clint Ratkovich

A versatile type of back, Ratkovich had 105 carries for 461 yards and an impressive 13 touchdowns last year at Northern Illinois as a senior. He also had 15 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett was the starter for the San Diego Toreros in 2019. He initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterbacks are generally brought in for tryouts to help evaluate the other players

C Beau Benzschawel

Benzschawel played a lot of games for Wisconsin including 13 or more his last three years there. Undrafted, the interior offensive lineman has played in just three games and none since 2020.

LB Ron’Dell Carter

The lone defender brought in for a tryout, Carter primarily played defensive line in college and is listed as a defensive end on Pro Football Reference. Carter played in three games for Dallas in 2020 and one with Houston last year.

Are you surprised the Browns bring in so many players for workouts especially many with limited or no success in the NFL the last few years?