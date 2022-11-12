Browns activate Jerome Ford, not Chase Winovich, plus four other Week 10 moves

The Cleveland Browns have updated their roster on the Saturday before their Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Browns designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich for return from the injured reserve. Ford dealt with an ankle injury while Winovich had a hamstring issue.

Today, the team officially activated Ford back to the team’s 53-man roster but did not do the same for Winovich. The defensive end will at least be out another game. Cleveland made space for Ford by waiving CB Herb Miller earlier this week.

Despite Winovich not being activated, DE Isaac Rochell was waived to make room for DT Roderick Perry II who was signed to the active roster off of the team’s practice squad.

The Browns also elevated two from their practice squad, LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall. Carter played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers racking up 178 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Forristall has played in three games for the team this year with 34 snaps on special teams and 15 on offense.

With TE David Njoku out and OL Michael Dunn (who has played the TE role recently in big packages) questionable for tomorrow’s game, Forristall could be used more than he has on offense this season. With LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah unavailable as well, Carter will likely see some time on the field as well.

Are you more surprised that Rochell was waived, Perry was signed or Winovich wasn’t activated?