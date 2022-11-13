Browns vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 10 today against the Miami Dolphins. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL TV Channel: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 82 degrees (feels like 86 degrees) with a 7% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North.

82 degrees (feels like 86 degrees) with a 7% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North. Odds: Dolphins by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Dolphins by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 49.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.

bringing out some heat for Miami pic.twitter.com/fCcRYDnKye — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2022

Here is the Week 10 poster for the Browns vs. Dolphins game:

Connections

Browns RB Nick Chubb and Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb are first cousins.

Dolphins RB Raheem Moestert (2015), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (2016-18), head coach Mike McDaniel (2014), assistant head coach & tight ends coach Jon Embree (2013), senior defensive assistant Ryan Slowik (2016), and pro scout Andy Howell (2011-12) all either played or worked for the Browns in some capacity. Slowik's father Bob also served as the Browns defensive coordinator in 1999.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (2021), G Michael Dunn (2019), WR Chester Rogers (2020), director of strength and conditioning Larry Jackson (1997), assistant of strength and conditioning Evan Marcus (2008-10), and pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea (2019) all either played or worked for the Dolphins in some capacity.

History