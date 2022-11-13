Browns vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 10 today against the Miami Dolphins. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- TV Channel: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 82 degrees (feels like 86 degrees) with a 7% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North.
- Odds: Dolphins by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 49.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.
- Here is the Week 10 poster for the Browns vs. Dolphins game:
Connections
- Browns RB Nick Chubb and Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb are first cousins.
- Dolphins RB Raheem Moestert (2015), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (2016-18), head coach Mike McDaniel (2014), assistant head coach & tight ends coach Jon Embree (2013), senior defensive assistant Ryan Slowik (2016), and pro scout Andy Howell (2011-12) all either played or worked for the Browns in some capacity. Slowik's father Bob also served as the Browns defensive coordinator in 1999.
- Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (2021), G Michael Dunn (2019), WR Chester Rogers (2020), director of strength and conditioning Larry Jackson (1997), assistant of strength and conditioning Evan Marcus (2008-10), and pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea (2019) all either played or worked for the Dolphins in some capacity.
History
- The Browns have a 9-9 all-time record against the Dolphins.
- The last time these two teams met was on November 24, 2019, when the Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24 in Cleveland. The Browns exploded in the first half by getting off to a 28-0 start, led by former Dolphin Jarvis Landry having 10 catches for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Dolphins' quarterback at the time.
