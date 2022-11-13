The Cleveland Browns have some players facing their old team when they take on the Miami Dolphins. Jacoby Brissett and Michael Dunn both spent time in Miami. On the opposite sideline, there will be a few former Browns including Head Coach Mike McDaniel, RB Raheem Mostert, and DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Emmanuel Ogbah spent 3 seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He would start 40 games for the Browns and produce 13.5 sacks along with 122 tackles. He led the team in sacks with 5.5 as a rookie in 2016.

The Browns moved on from Ogbah in 2019 when they made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for safety Eric Murray. Murray would play in just 9 games for Cleveland. In week 10 with the Chiefs, Ogbah would suffer a season-ending injury.

In 2020 Ogbah signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Miami Dolphins. Following his recovery from a torn pectoral, he would explode for 9 sacks in two straight seasons without missing a single game. This production would earn him a four-year, $65 million dollar contract heading into the 2022 season.

The 2022 season has been a struggle for Ogbah as he’s been dealing with a back injury. He’s appeared in 8 games (3 starts) and has only recorded 1 sack and 11 tackles. After starting in every game and playing 77% (2020) and 67% (2021) of defensive snaps for the Dolphins, he’s only been on the field for 62% of the plays so far this year.

While Miami switched head coaches, the defensive coaching staff stayed mostly the same starting with DC Josh Boyer.

The Dolphins defense will need Ogbah to be healthy and fired up for their struggling defense in order to slow down the Browns offense. With his length and strength, Ogbah could be an important part of setting the edge against Cleveland’s potent run game.