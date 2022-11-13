Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/13/22)

- ‘He’s a smart player’: Ex-teammate, SEC rivals with Browns know Tua Tagovailoa’s talents (Beacon Journal) - Grant Delpit was part of the last college defense to hand Tua Tagovailoa a loss while he was still a highly-regarded prospect at Alabama. Or, considering it was a 46-41 LSU win that day, part of the defense that at least kept him from scoring more points.
- Browns-Dolphins Preview: 3 things to watch, 3 key numbers, the prediction (Browns Zone) - Cleveland Browns safeties John Johnson III and Grant Delpit and linebackers Deion Jones and Sione Takitaki better be on their toes and on top of their games because the Miami Dolphins’ second-ranked passing game lives in the middle of the field. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is best throwing between the hashes, and coach Mike McDaniel loves the options provided by in-breaking routes such as slants and digs.
- Kareem Hunt on close friend Tyreek Hill: ‘He might be the most competitive person I know other than me’ (cleveland.com) - The fact that Tyreek Hill is lighting it up in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa after leaving Patrick Mahomes comes as no surprise to his close friend and former Chiefs teammate, Kareem Hunt.
- Attention to detail and 90s rap: Browns DE Myles Garrett believes team can come out of the bye renewed (News 5 Cleveland) - Heading into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, there was a different energy in the locker room. In fact, that energy had started to shift the week before heading into the Ravens game. A foundation had been growing, fostered by a disdain for the record in which the team holds—and nourished with a little throwback playlist blaring as they got ready for the game.
NFL:
- As Browns wait for Deshaun Watson era to start, Dolphins being rewarded for faith in Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Herald) - When the Miami Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Miami will have its starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, under center. Cleveland, though, won’t, as Deshaun Watson sits out the final three games of his 11-game suspension. Of course, the roles could have been reversed, with the Dolphins taking on the public criticism for the Watson trade and waiting for him to return from suspension, punishment after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
- Tom Brady has zero regrets about return despite Bucs’ start (ESPN) - Despite being 4-5 and for the first time sitting below .500 nine weeks into the regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Friday he has “zero” regrets about rejoining the Bucs after his 40-day retirement this spring.
- Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident Kliff Kingsbury, players ‘can get this thing turned around’ (NFL.com) - The Arizona Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-6 record, far below their expectations and a far cry from their 8-1 record a year ago at this same point. In the face of that regression, general manager Steve Keim has been willing to shoulder the blame.
- Josh McDaniels takes ‘bigger picture view’ as head coach (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Coaching football is fun for Josh McDaniels. The most enjoyable part, really, of a job that entails so much more than running practices on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Calling plays on Sundays, Mondays or Thursdays.
