Browns, Dolphins inactive lists: Njoku, JOK out but what about Miami’s Armstead?

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins are set to kick off their Week 10 matchup in a little over an hour. The two teams have an interesting matchup with each other as the offenses lead the way. Miami’s speed demons versus Cleveland’s ground and pound.
Going into the game, we know that TE David Njoku and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be out for the game but a few important offensive linemen were questionable. The Browns activated RB Jerome Ford, signed DT Roderick Perry II and elevated TE Miller Forristal and LB Jermaine Carter Jr. yesterday to help fill the voids.
OL Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Michael Dunn were all questionable on the final injury report coming into today’s game. Both teams just announced their inactive lists, any of the three on them?
Browns Inactive List
- TE David Njoku
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- OL Michael Dunn
- DT Perrion Winfrey (explains the Perry signing)
- QB Kellen Mond
- RB/WR Demetric Felton
- CB Thomas Graham Jr.
Dolphins Inactive List
- TE Hunter Long
- QB Teddy Bridgewater
- RB Myles Gaskin
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR River Cracraft
We will see how big of an impact any of the inactive/injured players have on the team in just over an hour.
Between Njoku and JOK, which is a bigger missing player today for Cleveland?
Loading comments...