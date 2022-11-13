Browns, Dolphins inactive lists: Njoku, JOK out but what about Miami’s Armstead?

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins are set to kick off their Week 10 matchup in a little over an hour. The two teams have an interesting matchup with each other as the offenses lead the way. Miami’s speed demons versus Cleveland’s ground and pound.

Going into the game, we know that TE David Njoku and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be out for the game but a few important offensive linemen were questionable. The Browns activated RB Jerome Ford, signed DT Roderick Perry II and elevated TE Miller Forristal and LB Jermaine Carter Jr. yesterday to help fill the voids.

OL Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Michael Dunn were all questionable on the final injury report coming into today’s game. Both teams just announced their inactive lists, any of the three on them?

Browns Inactive List

TE David Njoku

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

OL Michael Dunn

DT Perrion Winfrey (explains the Perry signing)

(explains the Perry signing) QB Kellen Mond

RB/WR Demetric Felton

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Dolphins Inactive List

TE Hunter Long

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Myles Gaskin

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Erik Ezukanma

WR River Cracraft

We will see how big of an impact any of the inactive/injured players have on the team in just over an hour.

Between Njoku and JOK, which is a bigger missing player today for Cleveland?