Dolphins add WR to injury report Sunday AM, Teddy Bridgewater likely out

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10’s matchup of AFC opponents. Both teams still have eyes on playoff opportunities but the visiting Browns need a lot of help.

While we wait to find out if offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Michael Dunn are able to play with their questionable statuses going into the game, the home team got some late bad news.

QB Teddy Bridgewater showed up on the injury report on Thursday and was not able to participate on Friday. An early Sunday report says that the backup quarterback will not be playing Sunday:

#Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will be down today, source said. A chronic knee issue had a flare up this week and the team wanted to be smart about it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Now comes word that Miami added WR Trent Sherfield to the injury report Sunday morning with a toe issue.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Sherfield has caught 18 passes for 184 yards. He is the team’s third-leading receiver behind stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If Sherfield can’t play, Miami could get creative using running backs Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and newly acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. with WR Cedric Wilson next up on the receiver depth chart.

We will keep you up to date with the inactive report about 90 minutes prior to kickoff today.