Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. MIA live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Miami Dolphins. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins
Date/Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Dolphins match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

