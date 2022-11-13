Browns disciplinary issues continue in Week 10, this time with Delpit and Winfrey

With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 3-6, the rest of the 2022 NFL season is mostly pointless for fans. The Browns don’t have a first-round pick and are the longest of shots to make the playoffs. Cleveland spent Week 10 getting destroyed by the Miami Dolphins.

There will still be a lot to break down for the last eight games of the season. Will any young players develop? Will HC Kevin Stefanski make any major moves with playing time? How will QB Deshaun Watson look when he returns? Do any of the young players show development?

In Week 10, we saw more concern with two of the younger players.

First, rookie DT Perrion Winfrey was a healthy scratch from the game. According to a report, Roderick Perry II was signed to the 53-man roster in response to Winfrey. Earlier this year, Winfrey was benched as a part of discipline issues. Myles Garrett noted that players tried to address the issues with Winfrey before he was disciplined by Stefanski:

#Browns Myles Garrett on Perrion Winfrey being disciplined pic.twitter.com/F8I65Wlw8e — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 16, 2022

Winfrey posted a cryptic tweet following the game:

GOD Don’t like ugly … — ️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) November 13, 2022

Secondly, we learned that safety Grant Delpit was disciplined for one play to start the game for an undisclosed issue with the team:

Delpit not starting was a disciplinary issue. He was in after one play. “Team issue. Nothing else,” Stefanski said. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 13, 2022

Without more details, it is easy to paint a broad-brush concern about the team’s professionalism. Losing on the field and having problems off of it calls into question most involved in the organization. GM Andrew Berry and the front office, Stefanski and the coaching staff and the roster.

We will cover all the fallout from this huge loss in Miami. The Browns came out of a huge Monday Night Football victory and bye week to get healthy only to lay an egg on the road. With playoff chances almost down to zero, will we see more issues popping up?