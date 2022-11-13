Browns open as 8.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 11

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 8.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 11 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 47.

The Browns (3-6) are coming off of a very discouraging 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland seemed to have things going for them when they dominated the Bengals, then had a bye week, and then took the opening possession against Miami and scored a touchdown. But they had no answer for Tua or the Dolphins' running game.

The Bills (6-3) are coming off of a stunning loss 33-30 to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills led the Vikings 27-10 late in the third quarter, but allowed three unanswered touchdowns, the last of which came when Josh Allen fumbled from his own 1 yard line on a quarterback sneak that would've otherwise helped run out the clock for a win. Buffalo still managed to send the game to overtime, where they had another golden chance to win it -- but Allen was intercepted. After starting 6-1, the Bills have lost two in a row to the Jets and Vikings.

