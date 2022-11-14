Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/14/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns’ defense has no answer for Tua, lose 39-17 to Miami Dolphins (Chris Pokorny) The Browns have a disappointing effort following their bye week.
- Browns open as 8.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 11 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 47 for the game.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Dolphins dominate Browns for 39-17 win (Barry Shuck) Every game is crucial to Cleveland’s hopes of earning an post-season slot, but now the percentages dropped quite a bit
- Browns disciplinary issues continue in Week 10, this time with Delpit and Winfrey (Jared Mueller) Not the most important issue but of note after Miami defeat
More Cleveland Browns News:
- NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17 (PFF) “Offensive line spotlight: Cleveland’s offensive line — one of the best in the league — was overwhelmed by Miami’s pass rush and blitz. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 40.5% of his dropbacks.
- Myles Garrett: Browns must win next 2 vs. Bills and Bucs and ‘they’re in no way unbeatable — especially for us’ (cleveland.com) “Besides, he said, Allen and Brady have been fallible this season, and it hasn’t been lost on Garrett. The Bills have lost two straight — to the Jets two weeks ago and to the Vikings on Sunday in overtime — and that has Garrett feeling heady.”
- 3 Big Takeaways: Browns fail to stop the run, can’t find own rushing rhythm vs. Dolphins (clevelandbrowns.com) “The problems looked similar to what the defense experienced in the first month or two of the season, where inconsistent tackling and lack of executing proper gap assignments led to big gains — and few wins.”
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns run game stuck in mud in Miami (Akron Beacon Journal) “They’re (defensive) line has similar body structure to the Patriots,” receiver Amari Cooper said after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. “They have these big, tall guys. The Patriots were a good run-stopping defense and the Dolphins were, too, coming into the game, so it did feel similar in that aspect.”
- Harrison Bryant comes wide open to make his first TD catch of 2022 (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant comes wide open on his red zone route to make his first touchdown catch of the 2022 NFL season.”
