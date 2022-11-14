Monday Night Football, Week 10: Commanders vs. Eagles odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 10 on ESPN with the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles had a lot of hype around them entering the season with Jalen Hurts, and here they are, 8-0 and cruising as the only undefeated team in the league. They can’t let up, though, because if they suffer one loss, they’ll only have a one-game edge over the Giants.

Washington lost 24-8 to the Eagles back in Week 3, but Taylor Heinicke has brought that magic mojo to the Commanders since taking over as starter. Even last week against the now 8-1 Vikings, Washington led 17-7 early in the fourth quarter before losing 20-17. They will give the Eagles a fight, and it’s a bit surprising that the Eagles have a large spread this week. I like Philly, but in a close one. Eagles 23, Commanders 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 11-point favorites against the Commanders.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.