Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|44
|64%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|44
|64%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|36
|52%
|3 assists (3 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|34
|49%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|34
|49%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|30
|43%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|30
|43%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Roderick Perry
|23
|33%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- I was impressed with Tua, including how quickly he made reads to negate any chance of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney having an impact on the game. It’s so frustrating, too, because you think to yourself, “essentially, those guys are rendered useless because of how poor other areas of the defense are.” Before the season, some of us buy into the hype and have wishful thinking that Garrett and Clowney alone will make such a splash, that everyone else around them will be better. But when the play and talent around them is bad to this extreme, we get the type of game that we saw.
- Garrett was the Browns’ second-best graded defender, per PFF, but that was with a measly 69.9 grade.
- Is there any redeemable player at the defensive tackle position? I have zero interest in any of them long-term, but there’s nothing we can do to snap our fingers and upgrade the position. We knew it was a weakness in camp, and also last year, but our blind optimism was hoping it could be covered up.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|66
|96%
|8 tackles, 2 assists (10 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Deion Jones
|51
|74%
|3 tackles, 6 assists (9 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|20
|29%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Tony Fields
|10
|14%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
-
Sione Takitaki led the Browns with 10 tackles, and had one of the few tackles for a loss on the day.
-
Justin Kunaszyk saw his most action of the season, playing 29% of the snaps. He helped break up a pass in the end zone.
-
Tony Fields also saw his most action of the season, even if it was just 10 snaps.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|69
|100%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 0.5 sacks, 1 QH.
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|53
|77%
|6 tackles, 2 assists (8 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|38
|55%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|9
|13%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|3
|4%
|No stats registered.
-
Denzel Ward returned from concussion and had 8 tackles. He wasn’t credited with a pass defended in the stat sheet, but he ran with Tyreek Hill to break one up. Unfortunately, most of his tackles seemed to have to come in stopping a running back who was untouched until the third level.
- With Ward back, Martin Emerson maintained the role of the third cornerback, and Greedy Williams took a reserve role.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|67
|97%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|S
|Grant Delpit
|66
|96%
|6 tackles, 4 assists (10 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|31
|45%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
-
Grant Delpit didn’t play the first snap for disciplinary reasons, but he was the highest-graded player on the Browns’ defense, per PFF, grading out to a 73.2.
- I was hoping the safeties would make a bigger impact in this game, but sadly, the run defense was so abysmal that we really couldn’t see them challenged like I thought they would be, and then when Tua did pass, he was so sharp that it didn’t matter what the Browns’ coverage was.
