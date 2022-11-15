Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|67
|100%
|22-of-35 (62.9%) for 212 yards, 1 TD. 7 rushes, 40 yards.
- I thought it was another pretty good game for Jacoby Brissett — once again, he wasn’t the reason that we lost the game. Early on, I saw the aggressiveness of Miami’s front against the run, so utilizing the playaction pass was smart. Unfortunately, the offensive line had a very underwhelming day, and while Brissett can win when throwing a lot of passes, it’s not the best situation when the opposing defense knows he has to throw the ball to get back in the game.
- One element that Cleveland has struggled with all year with Brissett is his ball placement to players in the flat, or to the running backs. You saw how effective Tua delivered the ball in those situations, in such a smooth manner that allowed his guys to pick up valuable yards after the catch. That is seldom the case with the Browns’ passing game.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|32
|48%
|11 carries, 63 yards (5.7 YPC), 1 TD, 1 fumble. 3 catches, 18 yards (4 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|24
|36%
|6 carries, 9 yards (1.5 YPC). 1 catch, 10 yards (1 target).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|12
|18%
|1 catch, -2 yards (1 target).
-
Nick Chubb is such a good player that I’m not here to rag on him for one mistake (the fumble), but it’s still fair to acknowledge that it served as a bit of a turning point. Sure, Cleveland’s defense wasn’t stopping Miami, but teams might player tighter from behind, and if the Browns had gone up 14-7 on that drive, maybe Miami presses on offense and makes a mistake? Who knows.
-
Kareem Hunt wasn’t able to get going on the day, having just 9 yards on 6 carries.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|59
|88%
|5 catches, 99 yards (9 targets).
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|58
|87%
|3 catches, 32 yards (3 targets).
|WR
|David Bell
|35
|53%
|3 catches, 24 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Michael Woods
|13
|19%
|0 catches (1 target).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|12
|18%
|1 catch, 3 yards (1 target).
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones was a quiet assasin again. I know there was another ball or two that he wishes he had come down with, but the defense either contested it well, or the ball was underthrown. Peoples-Jones was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense by PFF, with a grade of 73.1.
- For as vulnerable as the Dolphins’ pass defense was, you wish Amari Cooper would’ve had a bigger day than 3 catches for 32 yards.
-
Anthony Schwartz was back on the field this week and actually caught the one pass thrown his direction — but even then, he really couldn’t get any yards after the catch.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|51
|76%
|3 catches, 15 yards (3 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|28
|42%
|2 catches, 13 yards (5 targets).
|TE
|Miller Forristall
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
-
Harrison Bryant caught the early touchdown, but otherwise, the tight ends weren’t a downfield threat in the passing game, showing more of the value that David Njoku has. I think Cleveland is also sorely missing Njoku’s blocking skills.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|61
|91%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|45
|67%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|15
|22%
|
|OL
|Drew Forbes
|12
|18%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|11
|16%
|
- Filling in for Wyatt Teller mid-way through the first half, Hjalte Froholdt was actually the highest-graded Browns player on the day, grading out to a 76.9. Ethan Pocic was graded at a 70.6.
- With Teller, what it sounds like happened is that he felt good during practice, but once he was in the game action, he didn’t feel like himself and exited.
- Brissett was sacked 3 times and took an astounding 14 quarterback hits.
