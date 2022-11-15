Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/15/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 8 teams put claim in on DT Jerry Tillery, Browns not one of them (Jared Mueller) Does Andrew Berry value the DT position?
- Giving the Dolphins credit doesn’t dismiss the Browns struggles in Week 10 (Jared Mueller) A both/and proposition with Miami destroying Cleveland Sunday.
- Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice this week (Jared Mueller) While the Browns season’s hopes look dim, Watson’s return could spark some life.
- Monday Musings: Mourning the loss of Browns hope (Jared Mueller) Browns fell flat on their face and to 3-6, now what?

- Photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite pictures from Cleveland Browns’ loss to Miami Dolphins (cleveland.com) “The Browns started the game with an impressive drive down the field that began with a 48-yard kickoff return by rookie Jerome Ford and ended with a 1-yard touchdown catch by tight end Harrison Bryant.”
- News & Notes: Browns ‘got to clean up a lot of things’ after Dolphins loss (clevelandbrowns.com) “We’ve got to play better offense, defense and special teams,” Stefanski said. “When you go down and get the result you got, nothing’s good enough.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, over/under (azcentral.com) “The Bills are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.”
- Baker Mayfield to start for Panthers, will he get Browns a fourth round pick? (Browns Wire) “As it currently stands, with Walker getting the recent starts in Carolina, Mayfield has only played 316 of 583 offensive snaps for the Panthers. This leaves him at just over 54 percent of snaps played.”
- Are The Browns’ Playoff Hopes Dead? If So, What’s Next? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier steps through what the rest of the season looks like.
