Browns, Bills could be played in 2+ feet of snow

Those making the 3 hour drive, and the teams on the field, should prepare accordingly.

By JaredMueller
Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In Week 10, the Cleveland Browns had to deal with the extra heat on their sidelines from the Miami sun. They performed poorly but the sun was just a small part of the problem.

In week 11, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills present, perhaps, the biggest challenge of the season for the Browns. While Allen and the Bills have fallen off a bit lately, they have been considered one of the best teams in the league all year.

Both teams may have more than each other to worry about as multiple models are forecasting significant snow in the Buffalo area over the weekend:

The two teams faced blizzard conditions back in December of 2007. That matchup was in Cleveland where the home team toughed out an 8-0 victory over the visitors from Buffalo. RB Jamal Lewis led the Browns offense with 33 carries for 163 yards while QB Derek Anderson completed just nine of his 24 pass attempts.

The Weather Channel forecast has snow starting on Friday morning. Saturday night calls for another three to five inches to fall but only “about an inch” of snow expected Sunday morning. As Ohioans know, the weather around Lake Erie can change pretty quickly so we will be tracking the forecast as the week goes on.

Does a snow game give the Browns a better chance against the Bills on Sunday?

