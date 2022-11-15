Browns sign defensive tackle off Dolphins practice squad

Fresh off of getting worked over by the Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns are signing a player off of their practice squad.

Yesterday, we noted that the Browns didn’t seem interested in addressing the huge need on the defensive line after they failed to place a waiver claim on DT Jerry Tillery. Eight other teams did and the Las Vegas Raiders would have won the claim over Cleveland but the lack of effort was concerning.

Tuesday, GM Andrew Berry showed that he will look to make moves to improve the team’s biggest need by signing DT Ben Stille off of the Dolphins practice squad, according to this report:

Cleveland is signing DT Ben Stille off Miami’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

An undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, Stille has been active for just one game this year. He had two tackles on nine snaps in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In five years in Lincoln, Stille tabulated 149 tackles including 29.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks.

The 6’4”, almost 300-pound interior lineman has a similar build as Taven Bryan with his height and frame. Stille, like Tillery and Bryan, is not built to be a lane-clogging run stuffer. He got this sack in the preseason:

The Browns released DT Roderick Perry yesterday, opening room on the 53-man roster for Stille. Perry was just signed from the team’s practice squad on Saturday.