Browns lose DT off their practice squad, signing with Chargers

The Cleveland Browns are not the only team on the lookout for defensive tackle help. The Las Vegas Raiders, and seven other teams, put in a waiver claim on former first-round pick Jerry Tillery on Monday. The Browns signed DT Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad on Tuesday.

To make room for Stille, Cleveland waived DT Roderick Perry on Monday after signing him to the roster on Saturday.

The move to sign Perry and, now, Stille, brought up questions about DT Tyeler Davison. When the Browns signed him, it was reported that it was “with an eye towards the 53-man roster soon,” according to Tom Pelissero. Instead, Davison never saw the field for Cleveland in the month plus he has been with the team.

Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers (who waived Tillery) were on the lookout for more help on the interior after losing two players to injury. Their solution, signing Davison from the Browns practice squad:

#Chargers are signing DT Tyeler Davison off the Browns practice squad, per source. Davison is a seven-year veteran with 90 career starts for the Saints and Falcons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 15, 2022

Davison has a lot of experience in the NFL with over 100 games and 86 starts. It will be interesting to see if he is able to make an impact with the Chargers after not being able to make it on the field for a team that was desperate for anyone to stop the run.