Browns Reacts Survey: Week 11 - When should Cleveland fire Joe Woods?

In Week 10, coming off the bye week, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns hovered at 53%. With the loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the way the defense looked, the way the offensive line struggled, the possible injuries up front, etc, I expect that number to plummet right back down to season lows, negating the little bit of excitement that was mustered up with that win over Cincinnati. Nonetheless, be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “When should the Browns fire Joe Woods?” The choices are either:

Immediately

At the end of the season

Keep him

The other question asks, “Without top draft picks, how do the Browns fix their DT problem next year?” Unfortunately, it’s not a quick-fix solution, especially with the trade deadline passed, so it’ll have to be addressed in 2023.