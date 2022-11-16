Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/16/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign defensive tackle off Dolphins practice squad (Jared Mueller) If you can’t beat them, sign a player off their practice squad!
- Nick Chubb is seeing 8-man boxes on a third of his carries (Jared Mueller) Only one other running back with over 100 carries is seeing more.
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 11 - When should Cleveland fire Joe Woods? (Chris Pokorny) Immediately? Or after the season?
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns drop to No. 23 heading into Week 11 (Chris Pokorny) And the Pittsburgh Steelers start creeping toward the Browns.
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 (Chris Pokorny) It wasn’t a pretty sight.
More Cleveland Browns News
- Cleveland Browns: A New Hope (Orange And Brown Report) “The 2022 season has certainly been a rough one from what we expected coming in.”
- The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones (Sports Illustrated) “Early in the season, there were times when quarterback Jacoby Brissett simply missed him wide open because he was looking elsewhere, but that is rarely the case anymore as DPJ has earned his trust as well as that of the coaching staff, gaining confidence along the way.”
- Vote for Browns players for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Pro Bowl Games will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a different format than the usual Pro Bowl. Starting this year, the league will have Pro Bowl players participate in skills challenges and a flag football game instead of the traditional game — a different, but fun twist that will allow Pro Bowlers to show their skills in a safer, non-tackling football environment.”
- Browns vs. Bills: Prediction and odds for Week 11 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Oftentimes when a team gets embarrassed the way the Browns did on Sunday, they respond with a huge game. Unfortunately, there’s nothing about Cleveland that suggests they can do this against the Bills.”
- Film Breakdown: What Happened To The Browns On Sunday? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier details how the Dolphins got us to zig while they were zagging all day long
