Browns sign DT to 53-man, bring back DE & release speedy WR from practice squad

The never-ending loop with the Cleveland Browns roster continues and is unlikely to be complete even for this week. While we await word on DE Chase Winovich and whether he will be activated from injured reserve, GM Andrew Berry continues his roster moves.

While not official, it was reported yesterday that Berry was signing DT Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Waiving DT Roderick Perry II was the move that would open the roster spot, according to reports.

Update:

The Browns officially announced the signing of Stille Wednesday morning.

Perry was in fact waived by the team Tuesday after just signing to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The Browns also brought back DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad, filling the spot vacated by DT Tyeler Davison’s signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Perhaps to prepare for Perry to clear waivers and return to the practice squad, Cleveland also released speedy WR Cyril Grayson from the unit. Grayson was added to the practice group last week with the hopes that his speed could be useful, perhaps in the return game.

Update:

The Browns officially brought Perry back to their practice squad Wednesday morning.

The Browns roster will be full once the Stille move becomes official.