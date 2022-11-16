Many Bills players ill, practice to be limited due to lack of available players

The Cleveland Browns head to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The Browns season is on the brink of failure with only a small chance of making the playoffs this year. The Bills are coming off of two straight losses after starting the year as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The city of Buffalo is also bracing for two feet or more of snow late in the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday came news that the Bills have a rash of players that have come down with some kind of illness. Despite their practice squad players, Buffalo had to significantly limit their practice today due to the lack of healthy players:

The Bills have a number of players missing today due to illness. They will have to adjust practice because they do not have enough players available. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 16, 2022

The Bills will mostly due individual drills with multiple players unavailable:

Also not practicing due to illness: Reggie Gilliam, Cam Lewis, Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 16, 2022

With the game being at home on Sunday, Buffalo’s players won’t have to worry about travel limitations and have extra time to get healthy before the game. The team will likely monitor the rest of the players closely as illnesses can easily spread in locker rooms.

Unlike previous COVID regulations, players will only be limited if they are too ill to play.

We will keep you up to date on the Bills practices this week and how the illness is impacting the team.