Despite potential ‘historic lake-effect event,’ no talk of moving Browns vs Bills Week 11 game

Some forecasts call for 3 or more feet of snow

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Two northern cities used to large lake effect snows face off in Week 11 of the NFL season. The Cleveland Browns will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in the state of New York. Lake Erie plays a huge role in the weather of both of the cities and has a chance to have a big impact on Sunday’s game as well.

Tuesday, reports were that two feet of snow could fall between Friday and Sunday morning. Given the forecast, it seemed as if most or all of the snow would fall before the start of the game.

Wednesday game word of a ‘potentially historic lake-effect event’ in Buffalo with the highest estimate around six feet of snow:

Despite the fact that travel could be extremely dangerous for fans and even both teams, Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t think the game will be moved at all:

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not a part of those conversations for his team and is focused on the game on the field:

While the game may not be moved, it is possible that the weather could lead to limited fans in the seats either due to travel bans or fan choice to stay safe. If the snow stops falling before the start of the game and the wind is not significant, it is unlikely that the weather will impact the play on the field.

We will keep you up to date on all vital reports surrounding this Sunday’s game and how the weather may be impacting it.

