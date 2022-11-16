Wednesday practice report: Two injured starters to practice, one remains sidelined

While QB Deshaun Watson’s return to practice for the Cleveland Browns may be the biggest story, it isn’t the one that will have the biggest impact. The weather forecast will be interesting to follow all week. Tuesday’s had two feet of snow while one report Wednesday said it could be up to six feet.

The Buffalo Bills having an illness run through its team has the chance to also be a more important story than either Watson or the weather.

For the Browns, the health of some of their key starters continues to linger as a concern. OL Wyatt Teller returned in Week 10 but was limited while CB Denzel Ward played in his return from a concussion.

Today, Teller was able to practice with the team while LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also returned to practice. The team’s defense needs all the help they can get. Owusu-Koramoah has the speed and agility to make things more difficult for Buffalo’s passing game while also being able to chase down QB Josh Allen on scrambles.

While the Teller and JOK news was positive, TE David Njoku remains sidelined due to his ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced since getting hurt against the Baltimore Ravens weeks ago.

We will get the first injury report of the week from both the Browns and Bills later this afternoon. Given Buffalo’s limited practice due to player availability, that list is expected to be long.