Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 11 TV Map

The Week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon & James Lofton

Ohio Coverage: Almost the entire state of Ohio will see the game, except for that tiny area near Fort Worth, Indiana. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Most of New York, a sliver of Pennsylvania, and a few other small pockets will get to see the game.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 11 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (Amazon)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (Amazon) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS) Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.