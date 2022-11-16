Browns vs Bills Week 11 coverage: News, previews, weather, injuries, updates and more

The Cleveland Browns travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 11 AFC matchup. A game that could have been between two quality teams now is a matchup between a struggling team with a losing record and one of the best teams in the league that has had some tough games the last two weeks.
The biggest story this week, so far, has been the weather. Forecasts have stated between two and six feet will fall in the area late this week and into the weekend. Whether it will impact the game depends on if the storm’s timing changes.
The other big story, that popped up on Wednesday, was an illness spreading through the Bills locker room causing their practice to be significantly altered. Wednesday also brought us our first injury report of the week for both teams The lists are extensive:
Browns Injury Report
Rest
- Joel Bitionio
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Amari Cooper
- Myles Garrett
DNP
- D’Anthony Bell - Concussion
- Michael Dunn - Back
- David Njoku - Ankle
Limited
- Ethan Pocic - Ankle
- Wyatt Teller - Calf
Full
- Jack Conklin - Foot
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
Bills Injury Report
Rest
- Von Miller
DNP
- Tremaine Edmunds - Groin, Heel
- Reggie Gilliam - Illness
- Jake Kumerow - Ankle
- Cam Lewis - Forearm, Ilness
- Matt Milano - Illness
- Jordan Phillips - Ilness
- Greg Rousseau - Ankle
- Tim Settle - Illness
Limited
- Josh Allen - Elbow
- Kaiir Elam - Ankle
- Jordan Poyer - Elbow
- Rodger Saffold - Shoulder
We will keep you up to date on all of the injuries and illnesses throughout the week.
For all of our coverage of the game, come back here and follow along with our Story Stream where we keep everything related to Week 11 in one easy place for you to click through.