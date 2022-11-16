Browns vs Bills Week 11 coverage: News, previews, weather, injuries, updates and more

Coming off a huge loss, the Browns will be underdogs on the road this week, potentially in a lot of snow.

The Cleveland Browns travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 11 AFC matchup. A game that could have been between two quality teams now is a matchup between a struggling team with a losing record and one of the best teams in the league that has had some tough games the last two weeks.

The biggest story this week, so far, has been the weather. Forecasts have stated between two and six feet will fall in the area late this week and into the weekend. Whether it will impact the game depends on if the storm’s timing changes.

The other big story, that popped up on Wednesday, was an illness spreading through the Bills locker room causing their practice to be significantly altered. Wednesday also brought us our first injury report of the week for both teams The lists are extensive:

Browns Injury Report

Rest

Joel Bitionio

Jadeveon Clowney

Amari Cooper

Myles Garrett

DNP

D’Anthony Bell - Concussion

Concussion Michael Dunn - Back

Back David Njoku - Ankle

Limited

Ethan Pocic - Ankle

Ankle Wyatt Teller - Calf

Full

Jack Conklin - Foot

Foot Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

Bills Injury Report

Rest

Von Miller

DNP

Tremaine Edmunds - Groin, Heel

Groin, Heel Reggie Gilliam - Illness

Illness Jake Kumerow - Ankle

Ankle Cam Lewis - Forearm, Ilness

Forearm, Ilness Matt Milano - Illness

Illness Jordan Phillips - Ilness

Ilness Greg Rousseau - Ankle

Ankle Tim Settle - Illness

Limited

Josh Allen - Elbow

Elbow Kaiir Elam - Ankle

Ankle Jordan Poyer - Elbow

Elbow Rodger Saffold - Shoulder

We will keep you up to date on all of the injuries and illnesses throughout the week.

For all of our coverage of the game, come back here and follow along with our Story Stream where we keep everything related to Week 11 in one easy place for you to click through.