Daily Dawg Chow: Nick Chubb is frustrated with the team’s start

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs Bills Week 11 coverage: News, previews, weather, injuries, updates and more (Chris Pokorny, JaredMueller, and Thomas Moore) Coming off a huge loss, the Browns will be underdogs on the road this week, potentially in a lot of snow.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 11 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) How can you watch the Browns vs. Bills game on television this week?
- Wednesday practice report: Two injured starters to practice, one remains sidelined (Jared Mueller) Teller being able to and JOK returning are good signs, Njoku still up in the air.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- NFL in contact with Browns and Bills, monitoring snowstorm in Buffalo in case game must be moved (cleveland.com) “The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning Wednesday through Sunday, and according to AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz, it could dump 3-6 feet of snow on Buffalo and its southern suburbs by Sunday.”
- News & Notes: Deshaun Watson returns to practice (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns face a couple pertinent questions when it comes to Watson’s workload: Will first-team snaps be shared between Jacoby Brissett and Watson? How will plans change at all as the Texans game approaches?”
- ‘We’re a 3-6 team with eight games to go’: Nick Chubb frustrated with Browns’ start (Akron Beacon Journal) “Going into camp, working hard, doing all the things right, and then coming out to the games and the ball’s not bouncing your way, it’s very frustrating. We are who we are.”
- Jordan Kunaszyk ‘gotta be ready to go’ as injuries deplete Browns linebackers (ABJ via Yahoo) “Kunaszyk played on 20 of the Browns’ 69 defensive snaps, which amounted to a season-high 29% participation. That was on top of the 20 special-teams snaps he played, which has been where he’s mostly contributed over the first eight games of the season.”
- Can The Browns Beat The Bills In Buffalo? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier considers a tough propostion
Loading comments...