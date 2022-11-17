NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Browns vs. Bills

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 7.5 point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 11 game between the Browns and Bills :

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Bills 35, Browns 21

The Browns are out on the road for a second straight week after losing to Miami last week. The Bills are coming off a terrible loss to the Vikings, a game that saw them blow a 17-point lead late. They will take out that frustration on the Browns defense, which has been terrible. Look for Josh Allen to bounce back with a big day.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Bills 30, Browns 20

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Bills 35, Browns 20

The Bills have been disappointing with Josh Allen’s poor play the past few weeks. Buffalo is simply overdue for a get-well game with a strong finish at home. Cleveland can run to stay in the game for a while, but Jacoby Brissett will need to deal with the Bills’ pressure in time and the Bills also can flip the script with Devin Singletary and their own rushing attack to help settle Allen. The Browns don’t need to travel far up Lake Erie, but there will be nothing strange about the result.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Bills 35, Browns 23

The Browns still have two games before Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension, and they are going to be brutal. Buffalo is coming off a loss, and Josh Allen will bounce back against a Cleveland defense that was torched by Miami for 39 points and 491 yards in Week 10. The Browns won the last meeting 19-16 in Allen’s second season in 2019. The Bills turn the tables.

