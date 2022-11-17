Thursday Night Football, Week 11: Titans vs. Packers betting odds, pick

Week 11 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Green Bay Packers! One big question fans must be wondering this week is, “Has Aaron Rodgers found a bit of his mojo in the passing game?” That may sound silly for me to say, but the Packers’ passing game has struggled mightily with its consistency as Rodgers continues to not have a top receiver. This week, Christian Watson, a second round pick, came out of the woodwork to catch 4 passes for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns.

But on the other side, the Titans are doing what the Titans do. They were 0-2 to start the year, but have won 6 out of their last 7 games. Their only losses on the season are to the Giants, Bills, and Chiefs, which are some of the top teams in the NFL. The Titans have gotten to 6-3 despite the fact that I feel like they haven’t even really clicked yet. Why do I say that? Well, for one, they are ranked 32nd in the NFL in total yards on offense, and are in the bottom of the league in points per game (18.4). Defensively, they are only ranked 23rd in the NFL. But they still find a way to win, and they have a good run offense and a good run defense, which will get you the wins down the stretch, including on the road this week. Titans 24, Packers 20.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are 3.5 point favorites against the Titans.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.