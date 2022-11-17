Browns vs Bills game moved to Detroit due to snow storm

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will be playing this Sunday at 1 PM but they will not be playing in New York.

As we have covered this week, a significant weather event is expected to hit the Buffalo area starting Thursday evening and going into the weekend. Some roadways are already scheduled to be closed going into the city.

Thursday afternoon, reports started to circulate that the game between the two teams would be moved. The Bills confirmed the move a short time later, citing safety concerns:

“Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today,” wrote the team in a press release. “The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.”

The lake effect snow bands are forecasted to hit near the Bills’ stadium significantly over the next 48 hours but are expected to taper off by Sunday.

With multiple feet of snow expected to hit, emergency and local resources will be needed to assist in the area. An NFL game often uses many of those same resources to put on the game. Moving the game eases the burden on those local services.

We will keep you up to date on how the move to Detroit impacts travel plans for the teams and if tickets will be available to fans at Ford Field.