Browns vs Bills tickets available Friday at 2 PM: ‘Much less expensive’ than usual

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills have a detour heading into their matchup in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The league has moved the game out of New York and to Detroit to be played at the Lions’ Ford Field.

The decision came out of caution as a huge snowfall is expected in the Buffalo area in advance of Sunday’s kickoff.

Now, the Bills must pack up for two straight games in Detroit (they play on Thanksgiving Day) while the Browns head northwest instead of northeast for the game. Instead of getting another snow game, the teams will play in pristine conditions under a dome.

One big change could be both the size of the crowd and which team is more represented. With New York-based Bills fans dealing with the snowstorm, Browns fans might have a chance to outnumber them despite being the road team.

According to Buffalo’s GM Brandon Beane, tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 2 PM and won’t be as expensive as normal:

Prices will be “much less expensive” than normal, according to Bills GM Brandon Beane, who then joked (I think) “unless you’re a Cleveland Browns fan.” https://t.co/SqyynRX23q — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 17, 2022

Details are vague at this time. We will keep you up to date as we get more clarity.