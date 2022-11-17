Thursday Injury Report: 5 Browns, 6 Bills do not practice; Njoku returns

The state of the Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills game has been up in the air in a couple of ways this week. We got a resolution to the weather concern when the game was moved from Buffalo to Detroit. The biggest change will be for the home team Bills who now have to travel and stay in Michigan through their Thanksgiving Day game with the Lions.

The other part that has been up in the air and continues to be is the health of Buffalo’s team. Wednesday’s practice had to be limited due to not having enough healthy players to hold a proper practice. An illness came on quite a few players along with the normal injuries.

Thursday’s injury report came with another player coming down with an illness while three others returned to practice from being sick. The Browns also added a couple of players to the report while removing any player that was just resting yesterday.

Browns Injury Report

DNP

David Bell - Concussion - Remained out

Michael Dunn - Back - Remained out

Jack Conklin - Foot, Rest - Added to list

Perrion Winfrey - Head - Added to list

Jordan Elliott - Not injury related, personal - Added to list

Limited

David Njoku - Returned to practice after several weeks out

Full

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

Ethan Pocic - Ankle - Upgraded from Limited

Wyatt Teller - Calf - Upgraded from Limited

Bills Injury Report

DNP

Tremaine Edmunds - Groin, Heel - Remained out

Jake Kumerow - Ankle - Remained out

Cam Lewis - Forearm, Illness - Remained out

Jordan Phillips - Illness - Remained out

Greg Rousseau - Ankle - Remained out

Isaiah McKenzie - Illness - Added to list

Limited

Josh Allen - Elbow - Remained Limited

Jordan Poyer - Elbow - Remained Limited

Full

Kaiir Elam - Ankle - Upgraded from Limited

Reggie Gilliam - Illness - Upgraded from DNP

Matt Milano - Illness - Upgraded from DNP

Tim Settle - Illness - Upgraded from DNP

We will keep you up to date with the final injury report that comes out on Friday as both teams prepare for the unexpected trip to Detroit.