Browns fans’ confidence plummets back down to 12%; fans want Joe Woods fired immediately

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 11, 12% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 41 percentage points from last week (53%). I can’t blame fans — we suffered through disappointing results during that four-game losing streak, and then had a shred of hope that the team would be better after the bye. I know a loss is a loss, but it could’ve been a different story if Cleveland lost a competitive game to a good Dolphins team. Instead, we were pathetic on run defense again, and the offensive line — perhaps the top strength of the team — was bad as well.

Our opponent this week, the Buffalo Bills, have lost two straight games that fans probably feel they should have won, causing their confidence level to fall to 57%.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't believe in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 7.5 point underdogs to the Bills.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 11. The first one asked, “When should the Browns fire Joe Woods?” The choices were “immediately,” “after the season,” or “don’t fire him.” 63% of fans want him gone immediately. I didn’t include an option for him to be fired later this season but before the end of the season, because I feel like you kind of either fire him now or in the next week or two, or you just wait until after the season is over.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Without top draft picks, how do the Browns fix their DT problem next year?” The options were to either take more fliers on late-round draft picks, add multiple free agency signings, or to be content with the guys we have. No one should’ve picked that last option. 81% of the fans went with addressing defensive tackle in free agency.

On a national level, fans are picking the Bills to beat the Browns on Sunday.

