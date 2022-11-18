The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs Bills game moved to Detroit due to snow storm (Jared Mueller) Safety cited as reason for move to the Lions stadium.
- Browns vs Bills tickets available Friday at 2 PM: ‘Much less expensive’ than usual (Jared Mueller) Details are vague but Browns fans may get a chance to create a home field advantage
- NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Browns vs. Bills (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 11 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Bills.
- Contested catches becoming Donovan Peoples-Jones’ specialty (Jared Mueller) Limited separation, high catch rate for the third year pro.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Bills vs. Browns: Thursday injury report (Bills Wire via Yahoo) “Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 11 matchup...”
- Browns DC Joe Woods on calls for his job: The criticism ‘is deserved in some instances’; vows he’s doing everything he can (cleveland.com) “The end of the half and the touchdown coming out of the third quarter and they went right down the field, that changed the game for us.”
- Deshaun Watson Has Begun Practicing With The Cleveland Browns; Can He Save Their Season? (Forbes) “Cleveland has lost five of its last six games, and only two NFL teams, Houston and Las Vegas, have won fewer games than the 3-6 Browns.”
- Browns welcome veterans, athletes from Adaptive Sports Ohio for wheelchair flag football clinic (clevelandbrowns.com) “Veterans from various military branches joined participants — some of whom were also veterans — who were already a part of the Adaptive Football League.”
- The Browns/Bills Game Will Be Moved To Detroit!? - QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the likelihood of a good outcome this weekend
