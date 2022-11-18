Bills cancel Friday practice, may fly to Detroit Sunday morning

So much is up in the air for the Buffalo Bills this week. The snowstorm that had been forecast earlier in the week has started to land in the city Thursday night into Friday and is expected to continue into the weekend.

Their game with the Cleveland Browns has already been moved to Detroit where the Bills will stay through their game on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. Buffalo is also dealing with an illness that impacted the team and added another player to the list on Thursday.

Now, due to the snow that has already arrived, the team has canceled Friday’s practice:

Today’s practice has been cancelled due to weather. Bills players and coaches will meet virtually.



Sean McDermott will be available to the media via Zoom at 10:15 AM. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 18, 2022

Buffalo’s ability to get out of the city will also be something to monitor. According to GM Brandon Beane, the team is expected to fly out to Detroit on Saturday but Sunday could be a possibility as well:

Beane was asked about the uncertainty flying Saturday:



Talking to the experts, we feel like there’s a window for us to get out of here Saturday afternoon. If for some reason things get crazy Saturday, we’d talk to the league about flying in Sunday. But plan right now is Sat — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 17, 2022

A moved game, illness, two practices impacted (one by illness, one by weather) and the potential to have to fly into Detroit the morning of a 1 PM game could really hinder Buffalo this week. The team is very talented but coming off of two straight losses now compounded by a chaotic week.

The Browns have struggled this year but have a chance to take advantage of a weakened Bills team in Week 11.

We will keep you up to date on everything related to this week’s game and all of the changes surrounding it.