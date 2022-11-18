Bills rule out three key defenders for Sunday’s game in Detroit versus Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns may be catching a few breaks with this week’s tough game against the Buffalo Bills. Weather has moved the game to Detroit, Buffalo has been dealing with an illness spreading through their team, has not been able to practice and could have to travel Sunday morning to play early Sunday afternoon.

The Bills are also dealing with a number of injury issues. While QB Josh Allen’s elbow got a lot of attention going into last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, this week will be about the defense. Friday, the team announced that DE Greg Rousseau, LB Tremaine Edmunds and CB Tre’Davious White will not be playing.

Rousseau is second on the team, behind Von Miller, with five sacks. Edmunds is second on the team in tackles while also having four passes defended and a sack.

White, the team’s top cornerback, has not played this year as he recovers from an ACL injury that occurred last year.

We will get the full injury report from both teams later today but the Browns have seen positive progress from some of their important players dealing with injury including the return to practice for TE David Njoku.

Given the season they have had, Cleveland needs all the help they can get against Buffalo on Sunday. Weather, illness and now injury have attempted to cause chaos for the Bills, will it be enough to help the Browns get a victory?