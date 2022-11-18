UPDATED: Browns CB Greg Newsome II out for Bills game

The Cleveland Browns, in addition to having their game with the Buffalo Bills moved to Detroit, are now dealing with an unexpected injury to cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Newsome was ruled out of the game on Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with a concussion. Newsome was injured in a collision with another player during practice on Friday and is now out for the game against the Bills at Ford Field.

We have ruled out CB Greg Newsome II for Week 11 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2022

In addition to Newsome, the Browns also ruled out defensive back D’Anthony Bell (concussion), defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (head) and offensive lineman Michal Dunn (back) for the game.

The Browns listed tight end David Njoku as questionable as he is still dealing with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the previous two games.

The Bills have ruled out defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and cornerback Tre’Davious White while also dealing with a teamwide illness and the logistics of trying to get out of a snow-covered Buffalo and to Detroit in time for Sunday’s game.

Questionable for the game are cornerback Kair Elam (ankle), fullback Reggie Gilliam (illness) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow).