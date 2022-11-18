Browns CB Greg Newsome II questionable for Bills game

The Cleveland Browns, in addition to having their game with the Buffalo Bills moved to Detroit, are now dealing with an unexpected injury to cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Newsome is being evaluated for a concussion after colliding with another player during practice on Friday and is now questionable for the game against the Bills at Ford Field.

The fact that the Browns did not rule Newsome out for the game could be a positive sign and they are just checking him out to be sure he does not actually have a concussion.

In addition to Newsome, the Browns listed tight end David Njoku as questionable as he is still dealing with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the previous two games.

Cleveland did rule out cornerback D’Anthony Bell (concussion), defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (head) and offensive lineman Michal Dunn (back) for the game.

The Bills have ruled out defensive end defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and cornerback Tre’Davious White while also dealing with a teamwide illness and the logistics of trying to get out of a snow-covered Buffalo and to Detroit in time for Sunday’s game.