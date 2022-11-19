Browns, Bills final injury report: David Njoku, Jordan Poyer questionable

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills square off tomorrow in Detroit. A strange week for the home team, the Bills still need to figure out travel arrangements to get to the game.

Health will likely play a role for both teams with a few players ruled out and a couple of important ones questionable for the matchup.

Here are the final injury reports from Friday:

Browns Injury Report

TE David Njoku - Ankle - Questionable

Ankle - Questionable CB Greg Newsome - Head - Out

Head - Out S D’Anthony Bell - Concussion - Out

Concussion - Out OL Michael Dunn - Back - Out

Back - Out DT Perrion Winfrey - Head - Out

The Browns would love to see Njoku get back on the field to give their offense a chance to keep up with the Bills. Newsome going out late in the week could be a problem not just this week but next as well. As seen with Denzel Ward, concussions can linger.

Bills Injury Report

S Jordan Poyer - Elbow - Questionable

Elbow - Questionable FB Reggie Gilliam - Illness - Questionable

Illness - Questionable CB Kaiir Elam - Ankle - Questionable

Ankle - Questionable DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle - Out

Ankle - Out LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin, Heel - Out

A former Browns defensive back, Poyer is the most notable Buffalo player to be designated as questionable for this Sunday. Having multiple defenders out and questionable, along with Tre’Davious White not returning this week, could give Cleveland’s offense a shot to keep up.